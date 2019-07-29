A road-rage incident that ended in the side of a building on Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus caused nearly $320,000 in damage to college property.

Each of the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the Saturday morning incident was ticketed on suspicion of willful reckless driving. 

The two told Omaha police they had been in an altercation involving their vehicles before the crash. Police said the two vehicles, which were westbound on Ellison Avenue from 27th Street, were thought to have been traveling close to 70 mph.

Damage to Building 6 was estimated at $300,000, according to an Omaha police report. Additionally, damage to a central air-conditioning unit was estimated at $10,000, and repairs for an iron fence are projected to cost $8,000. 

A 42-year-old Omaha man was ticketed on suspicion of willful reckless driving (second offense) and operating a vehicle while having a suspended license. A 28-year-old Omaha woman was ticketed on suspicion of willful reckless driving.

Both drivers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. They were treated and released. 

Police officers responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. A 2002 GMC Yukon had driven up a rock incline into the side of the building, about 6 feet off the ground, and crashed about 5 feet into the structure. The second vehicle, a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, also slammed into the side of the building, next to the Yukon but at ground level.

