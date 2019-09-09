A dump truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless driving in the August crash that injured several people in a minivan and left two children dead.
According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Jessie Knight, 37, was operating his dump truck in a reckless manner when the crash occurred.
Siblings Stephen Young, 10, and Abby Young, 16, died. Their mother, Kristy Young, was driving the minivan, and their siblings, Levi, 14, and Hunter, 12, were also passengers.
A total of eight people were injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred when Knight’s eastbound dump truck, owned by The Rock Place II, hit the rear of the Youngs’ minivan as it was stopped at a red light on Nebraska Highway 370 at 192nd Street. The force of the collision pushed the minivan into a car stopped in front of it, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Knight’s dump truck crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection waiting to go west. — Nancy Gaarder
