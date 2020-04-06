A 26-year-old man from York, Nebraska, was arrested after he led troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 80 that started near Lexington and ended near Kearney, the Nebraska State Patrol said Monday.
Troopers were contacted about 8:45 a.m. Sunday regarding an eastbound Mercury Mystique that was being driven recklessly. A trooper later spotted the car, which passed another vehicle on the shoulder of the Interstate and at one point hit 102 mph.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Lexington, but the driver wouldn't stop. The trooper drove after the car.
During the pursuit, the patrol said, the driver threw a container of a white, powdery substance from the car. The container was retrieved by another trooper. The car also struck multiple road signs as the driver fled from troopers, the patrol said.
Near Odessa, troopers successfully deployed spike strips to slow the car. As the car reached the Kearney rest area on I-80, a trooper maneuvered his vehicle to force the car to a stop.
It's about 35 miles between Lexington and Kearney.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief and numerous traffic violations. He was taken to the Buffalo County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.