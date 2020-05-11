A woman found critically injured in a ditch Sunday night near Auburn, Nebraska, had been struck by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop, officials said Monday.
The 23-year-old woman is being treated at Bryan Health's west campus in Lincoln, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene just east of Auburn on 728 Road, or 26th Street, about 9 p.m. They found the woman just north of the roadway. She was taken to the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn before being transferred to Lincoln.
Investigators said evidence at the scene indicates the woman likely was struck by a gray 2010 to 2013 Ford Fusion or a similar vehicle. The vehicle would have notable front-end damage.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office at 402-274-3139.
