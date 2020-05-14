A 33-year-old man from Auburn, Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman in critical condition.
Dustin S. Pierce was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury crash, according to a Thursday statement from the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office. He is accused of striking Katelynne Moore, 23, just east of Auburn on Sunday night.
Pierce was arrested after the Sheriff's Office received several tips from the public, the statement said.
Moore remains hospitalized at the Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln. A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday that no information about Moore is being released.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene on 728 Road, or 26th Street, about 9 p.m. Sunday. They found Moore in a ditch just north of the roadway. She was taken to the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn before being transferred to the Lincoln hospital.
Investigators said evidence indicated Moore probably was struck by a gray 2010 to 2013 Ford Fusion or a similar vehicle. Pierce is the registered owner of a gray 2011 Ford Fusion.
