Downtown Omaha businesses were told Monday in an email from Omaha's Downtown Improvement District that they should close early and send their employees home.
"As we head into the second night of emergency curfew and unrest, we want everyone to take care of themselves and their properties in ways that are sustainable to life and business," the email reads.
Omahans were on edge while awaiting word whether Jake Gardner, the owner of the downtown bar The Hive, would be charged in the shooting death of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester who was fatally shot Saturday night.
Video showed the two scuffling before the fatal shot was fired.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine had scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m., presumably to announce his decision in the case.
James Kavan, owner of the Imaginarium Mercantile at 1113 Howard St., said the vibe in the Old Market was that businesses would not be open as the day wore on in anticipation of the announcement from Kleine.
Kavan said he was planning to wait out the evening at his home in the Millard area and watch online — monitoring the cameras inside his store and online police scanner traffic.
The Downtown Improvement District email noted, "We know that everyone is struggling with the effects of being closed during the pandemic and now this incredibly emotional time. We wish we could celebrate the lifting of restrictions so that our businesses can operate safely. Unfortunately, we believe at this moment that it is safest to suggest that our businesses close early and send employees home today."
As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Flagship Restaurant Group had closed all its downtown Omaha restaurants and was making sure that employees who already had reported for work were getting home safely, said Chief Operating Officer Anthony Hitchcock.
Hitchcock said he had no plan so far to board up windows at the restaurants: Plank and Blue Sushi near 12th and Howard Streets and Roja near 13th and Farnam Streets. He also didn’t plan to close Blatt Beer & Table on 12th Street across from TD Ameritrade Park, but said that might change as he got more information.
Restaurant officials discussed boarding up the properties on Sunday, he said, but he was glad they decided against it.
“It would have been an unnecessary expense,” he said, because of the work done Sunday night by the Omaha police and the Nebraska National Guard to protect downtown properties.
Hitchcock also said the expense to secure the buildings might be about what it costs to file an insurance claim.
The unrest, Hitchcock said, “adds another layer of challenge in a very difficult time.”
The Downtown Improvement District email noted that not everyone can afford to follow the suggestion to close. "We understand the need to keep protecting our right to assemble peacefully.
"Please make the best choices for you and your business," the email noted, "that’s all we can ask."
World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report. Photos: Third night of protest in Omaha amid a new curfew
Protest Sunday
Protesters shout "I can't breathe" Sunday while occupying 13th Street in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protestors stand and sit on 13th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday as the 8PM curfew approaches.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters and law enforcement officers face off on 13th Street in downtown Omaha as the 8 p.m. Sunday curfew neared.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protestor walks ahead of advancing law enforcement after the 8PM curfew in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement officers stand on 13th Street Sunday night while trying to disperse a crowd after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A portrait of James Scurlock is held during a protest on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed late Saturday night during a protest in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man is arrested on 13th Street in Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man walks his dog as law enforcement works to clear the streets of protestors after and 8PM curfew on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People watch from a rooftop as law enforcement works to clear protestors from downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Tear gas canisters land near protestors on 13th Street in Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement officers turn vehicles away from downtown Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement officers fire ordnances at a vehicle that was fleeing and nearly hit state troopers on Sunday in downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Dayvon Beckwith leads a chant on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A fire in a dumpster was quickly put out on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Inmates at the Douglas County Correctional Center bang on their windows as protesters march by on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protester throws a flash bang back to the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Omaha Police take down a protester on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People lie in the road in from of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Officers stand on top of the Omaha Police Headquarters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement lines up on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries in front of a line of Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man has his eyes cleaned out after getting hit with tear gas on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People lie in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man lies in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement can been seen through a barricade formed by protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Elijah Ivy leads chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday. Scurlock was shot and killed Saturday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protester throws an explosive back toward the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man in a wheelchair chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters march past the Douglas County Correctional Center on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protester raises a fist on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day of protests in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Tear gas is fired at protesters who used road closed signs as barricades looking south on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day or protests on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Someone looks out the window near 14th and Harney Streets on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement talk to two men outside of the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement arrests protestors at 25th and Dodge Streets on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A car drives by with a woman raising her fist by the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after a curfew went in affect on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A car drives by honking with a man giving the middle finger at the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People raise their fists at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People holds signs at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Larry Duncan asks people to put their hands and their hearts up during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A large crowd turns out for a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
ReJaneeche Kellum holds a Pan-African flag during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man tears up listening to James Scurlock II speak about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
James Scurlock II talks about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
James Scurlock II hugs Nicole Myles at the Malcom X Memorial Foundation after talking about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Courtney Nunes holds a message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Diamond Davis, center, is comforted as a group speaks about James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A VIP member card for the Hive bar rests cut in half on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. James Scurlock was shot and killed near the bar during a protest last Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Brittany Baird makes a sign for James Scurlock on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A group prays Sunday near where James Scurlock was fatally shot on Harney Street late Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A group make signs on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department gets an elbow bump after placing flowers on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind a barrier on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Laken Beyard writes a chalk message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
An Omaha Police Officer sets near a vigil for James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department places some flowers for a visitor on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind street barricades on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Omaha police officers watch over the scene of a shooting near The Hive bar on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows and a street barricade at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
RDG Planning & Design, 1302 Howard St. in downtown Omaha, was damaged during protests Saturday night when rocks were thrown through the architecture firm's windows.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A sign leftover from the previous night's protests near Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge Streets reads, "Why Officer?"
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, a man grabs a broom to clean broken glass at the Orpheum Theater from protests the night before.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Luke Mabie, owner of Culprit Cafe, 1603 Farnam St., talks to people on the street through a broken window on Sunday morning after a night of protests Saturday caused damage in downtown Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti left on the corner of 17th and Dodge Streets after a night of protests.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, people clean graffiti left by protesters on The Omaha Lounge, 1505 Farnam St., from the night before.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows were broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha during protests Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Milk was spilled in the road in the Old Market in Omaha during protests over the weekend.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Omaha's Central Police Headquarters in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti and broken windows in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A woman picks up trash left behind in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti at the Spaghetti Works in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A Black Lives Matter sign in the window of The Tavern in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A flower is left on top of a dumpster in the Old Market in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Police surround The Hive, the scene where one man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows at the Brandeis Building in downtown Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A glass door is closed up at Pepperjax Grill in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A street barricade outside a building in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows at Takechi's Jewelers in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday morning, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
The doors to Target at 72nd and Dodge Streets remain boarded up after a second night of protests Saturday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Protests Saturday night moved from 72nd and Dodge Streets to downtown Omaha, near 14th and Harney Streets.
JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Omahans protest the killing of George Floyd at 72nd and Dodge Streets at about 5 p.m. Saturday. No one was in the street, though barricades were on medians and a police helicopter was hovering overhead.
CONNIE WHITE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.