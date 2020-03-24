The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has announced a number of changes governing interactions with the public because of health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Access to the Sheriff's Office at 3601 N. 156th St. will be restricted until further notice, Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson said. No public fingerprinting services will be done. Ride-alongs and facility tours also are suspended.
The applications for handgun purchase permits will not be done in person. Applications can be picked up in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office or the civil process division, 1616 Leavenworth St., and mailed back along with the $5 payment.
Effective at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office will temporarily suspend sending a deputy to every call. If a citizen calls 911 for something that's not an emergency, the dispatcher will reroute the call to the new telephone report line.
Hudson also said that during certain calls for service, the public may be asked to meet the deputy outside the residence. In addition, the calling party may be asked to wear a surgical mask during the interaction with the deputy.
Other changes include:
• Citizens needing to retrieve property from the Sheriff's Office must call 402-444-6824 to make an appointment.
• The public is asked to limit visits to official and necessary business only in the Douglas County Courthouse/Civic Center at 17th and Farnam Streets.
• Motorists will be required to stay in their vehicles while receiving services at the title inspection division office, 8338 Chicago St. Motorists should roll their vehicle windows down only far enough to pass paperwork and payment to the vehicle inspectors, with payment only by cash or checks.
•No job shadowing or lab tours will be available at the Forensic Services Bureau, 15345 West Maple Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.