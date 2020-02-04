An inmate at the Douglas County Jail died Tuesday after he was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Philip Teplitsky, 37, died at 11:05 a.m. at Nebraska Medical Center after suffering a "medical condition that became life-threatening," the Douglas County Department of Corrections said in a press release. 

Teplitsky was taken into custody Jan. 6 on suspicion of a sex offender registry violation. 

He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center at 2:45 p.m. Monday for treatment of a medical condition that department officials did not specify. Officials declined to provide further information.  

A grand jury will convene and review the details surrounding Teplitsky's death, which happens with all in-custody deaths.

"The Douglas County Department of Corrections extends our condolences to Philip's family and loved ones," said Mike Myers, the department's director.

In 2008, Teplitsky pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to two to five years in prison. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years. 

Last month, 22-year-old Jesus Munoz was found in medical distress in his cell at the Douglas County Jail. Jail staff performed emergency medical care until paramedics arrived, but Munoz was dead shortly before 2 a.m. Jan. 25.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started