Mark Foxall is retiring from his post as Douglas County corrections director.
Foxall, 57, has been the director for seven years. He has worked for the Corrections Department for 18 years.
“It’s time,” Foxall said Thursday. “Eighteen years is a long time in this business.”
Asked what prompted his decision to retire now, he said he had reached retirement eligibility based on years of service. He plans to increase his teaching at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and lead more training around the nation as a consultant.
“I love to teach,” Foxall said.
He leaves at a time when the Douglas County Jail, like jails and prisons around the nation, is struggling to hire and retain enough corrections officers. The jail also has been bumping up against its capacity with record-high numbers of people locked up.
“It’s a very stressful job, and a very challenging job,” Foxall said. “It’s the challenges that attract you to a job like this. We’ve done some good things, some innovative things. Now it’s time to do something different, with a little slower pace of life.”
He notified the Douglas County Board last week. The county now must move quickly to fill one of its most complicated positions. A search process is on the agenda Tuesday of the board’s criminal justice committee, headed by board member Mike Boyle.
Boyle said Foxall set a tone of professionalism and respect toward his staff and the people who are jailed.
“He’s just a remarkable guy,” Boyle said. “It’s going to be really difficult to find someone like him, but we’re going to try.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.