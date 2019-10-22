Authorities arrested eight people Tuesday in the Omaha metro area as part of a nationwide effort to crack down on fugitives from arrest warrants related to domestic violence.
The sweep was conducted by the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Omaha Fugitive Task Force.
Early Tuesday morning, more than two dozen law enforcement officers fanned out across the metro area to clear up as many domestic violence-related arrest warrants as possible, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.
Eight people were taken to jail on charges including strangulation, protection order violations, domestic violence and nonpayment of child support. Officers had attempted to serve more than 30 warrants at various locations.
