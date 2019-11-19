A Dodge County sheriff's deputy — charged in federal court with fraud in a scheme that allegedly cost his victims nearly $11 million — has resigned.

Federal court records say Craig Harbaugh, 44, of Fremont, faces 13 counts of wire fraud and two more of bank fraud for losses totaling $10,979,214. He resigned from the Sheriff's Office earlier this month, according to Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass. 

Harbaugh pleaded not guilty in October to the acts committed between October 2014 and October 2019. Federal court records say Harbaugh defrauded investors by lying to them about having deals to sell tactical equipment to government customers of his company, Tactical Solutions Gear.

Harbaugh is accused of making false statements to investors that his company had secured seven-figure contracts with the Nebraska State Patrol for tactical gear and an eight-figure contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. 

A trial date has not been set. 

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription