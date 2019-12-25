A disturbance in a Nebraska state prison in Lincoln led to a lockdown, property damage and corrections officers being called in from Christmas Eve church services to work.

No one was injured in the Tuesday disturbance at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, a facility of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, according to the department. By Wednesday morning, the lockdown was over and the facility was on "modified operations," in which inmates' movements are controlled more closely than usual and some may be confined to their cells. The facility was expected to return to normal operations Wednesday.

The trouble occurred Tuesday evening inside a housing unit of the facility. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, the incident started when "staff members confiscated food items as well as homemade alcohol" from inmates.

A window was cracked, furniture was broken and surveillance cameras were disabled by inmates, the department said.

The facility was placed on lockdown "while the investigation proceeded into those responsible for causing the incident," the department said.

It appeared that 14 inmates were directly involved, and the others returned to their cells without incident, the press release said, quoting Nebraska Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes.

"Members of the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) were dispatched in order to assist facility staff members, which would be standard procedure in a situation like this," Frakes said, commending the swift response of corrections officers.

Chris Burbach

