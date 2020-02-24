Todd Schumacher and Christopher Martin had several not-so-neighborly disputes in the year they lived next to each other.
Most of the conflicts stemmed from Martin parking his vehicle in front of Schumacher's house, Omaha Police Detective Dave Schneider said Monday.
Once, Martin called Omaha police because his vehicle's windows had been broken and its tires slashed. He suspected Schumacher, Schneider said, but didn't have any proof.
Schumacher called authorities another time because Martin's dog was barking throughout the night.
Authorities think the bad blood between the two came to a head on Dec. 5, 2000, when Schumacher was found fatally shot outside his home.
In the investigation that followed, Martin was identified as a suspect, but he wasn't arrested. In January, just over 19 years later, improved DNA testing allowed authorities to arrest him in connection with the slaying.
Martin, 51, will stand trial on a first-degree murder charge, a judge ruled Monday.
"I hope that he spends every last day of his life in prison," said Alyssa Schumacher, who was 12 years old when her father was killed. "He's been out walking the streets since then. He's had his time to have fun."
Schneider, who works in the police department's cold case unit, took another look at the case in September at Alyssa Schumacher's urging.
A passer-by had found Todd Schumacher, who was 35, outside Schumacher's home near 29th and W Streets. His body was near the curb, next to the front passenger tire of his vehicle, Schneider said.
His home had been burglarized that day, detectives learned. Schneider said they eventually spoke to the man who committed the burglary, who was Martin's friend. The friend told police that Martin had picked him up and asked if he would help fix Martin's vehicle.
The two were drinking beers and working on the car as Martin complained to his friend that Schumacher was a jerk and a racist and had damaged Martin's vehicle, Schneider testified.
The friend offered to go to Schumacher's home to assault him, but when the friend broke into the house, Schumacher wasn't home. So the friend took a few items and left in Martin's minivan, Schneider said.
The friends then found another person who pawned the items, the detective said.
Schumacher returned to his home after stopping at Hy-Vee — receipts in his vehicle had time stamps of 5:17 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. Dec. 5.
Late that afternoon, three witnesses in the area heard three or four gunshots. Within an hour, Schumacher's body was discovered with three gunshot wounds.
Officers spoke to Martin's wife, who said she didn't hear any shots. She told police that Martin had returned home about 5 p.m. to drop off their children, went inside briefly and left. He didn't return home until the evening of the next day, when detectives spoke to him.
Martin told police he didn't think Schumacher was home when Martin left his house.
Martin said he had owned two Davis Industries P-380 handguns and that both had been stolen, though he had not reported that to authorities.
Officers had found two .380 caliber spent shell casings, one on Schumacher's chest and another on the sidewalk. Two projectiles were located in his body, and part of one was underneath his body.
A national database that shows what gun could have fired the bullets showed only one — the Davis P-380, Schneider said.
In 2006 or 2007, Martin's second Davis P-380 that he said was stolen was recovered by officers from a 19-year-old man and booked into evidence. Schneider has asked ballistics experts to compare the shell casings and projectiles found at the scene with the test firings from the P-380 gun. The results still are pending.
The shell casing found on Schumacher's body was retested for DNA late last year. This time, investigators used DNA from Martin, which Schneider had obtained while Martin was in jail.
Results showed that the DNA mixture was 19.3 million times more likely to belong to Martin and another, unknown person rather than two unknown people, Schneider said.
Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley questioned the validity and reliability of the DNA testing because the results were found using a new technique.
Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said that DNA testing has been deemed reliable in courtrooms across the country and pointed to other evidence that she said showed Martin shot Schumacher.
Alyssa Schumacher said it wasn't jarring to see Martin in court Monday. She said she remembers her dad as a hard worker who took care of his children and wanted to raise them right.
She said she is happy that someone has been arrested in her father's killing and was grateful for Schneider's hard work.
"He's my hero," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.