The images from the surveillance video are high quality.

A young man, with his face clearly visible, can be seen spray-painting the steps and door of South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St., and snapping a photo afterward.

A passerby later discovered an orange swastika on the steps and an epithet on the door.

Lincoln police say the act of vandalism rises to a hate crime, and they have released images of the incident that occurred just after midnight on Jan. 13.

The images have been shared widely in news reports and on social media, but no arrests have been made.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Capt. Duane Winkler of the Lincoln Police Department said identifying the man isn’t as easy as it might appear. He looks like any number of people.

“His face is rather clear compared to usual surveillance video,” he said. “We’ve been given a number of suspects, and he looks like a number of people, so we’re having to chase each of those down.”

Winkler said the department wants to be sure that the right person is arrested and that it gathers enough evidence so the case can be easily prosecuted.

“We also want to be sure we don’t make false accusations against people,” Winkler said. “That’s another reason for being methodical.”

Lincoln Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the man. Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

At a minimum, the case could involve misdemeanor charges, including the hate crime charge, Winkler said. Depending on the dollar value of the vandalism, the case could become a felony, Winkler said.

Erin Spilker, spokeswoman for the department, said the case is of widespread concern in the community and the department is working hard to identify the man. Religious groups, Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state leaders have condemned the vandalism.

“Due to the delicate nature of this case … it is being worked on 24 hours a day with multiple tips coming in daily. … The Lincoln Police Department wants to make it clear this behavior will not be tolerated in our community,” Spilker said.

More than $15,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe campaign to repair damage to the door and steps. Its original target goal was $5,000.

Nicholette Seigfreid, one of the organizers of the fundraiser, said the money will be used to make repairs and to improve security at the synagogue.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription