Offutt Air Force Base officials have confirmed that two people died Saturday night in a shooting in a base community.

An active-duty service member from Offutt and their spouse died, a spokesman for the Air Force base said Sunday. The bodies were discovered about 8:15 p.m. in Rising View, Offutt’s privatized housing area in Bellevue. 

Law enforcement officials from Offutt and Sarpy County responded to a call from the home, the spokesman said. The names of the deceased are being held pending notification of the next of kin.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations detachment at Offutt is leading the investigation. A post on the Offutt-based 55th Wing's Facebook page by Col. Gavin P. Marks, commander of the wing, confirmed the deaths.  

"There was an incident within Rising View tonight, Offutt’s privatized housing area," he wrote. "Emergency responders are on the scene and we can confirm there are two deceased at this time. The situation is under control and there are no safety concerns to residents within Rising View." 

Marks said additional information will be released on social media or on Offutt Air Force Base when it's available. 

