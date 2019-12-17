In a three-day span starting Dec. 5, the Drug Enforcement Administration's Omaha division arrested five people and seized 240 pounds of methamphetamine. 

DEA agents and state and local law enforcement officers also seized two kilograms of heroin, one stolen handgun and $289,269 in drug profits, the DEA said in a Tuesday press release.

Four of the five people who were arrested were from Minnesota, as was 225 pounds of the meth. Agents in Omaha seized $134,269 in a single operation.

Methamphetamine in the Midwest retails for around $1,600 per pound, the DEA said.

In addition to Nebraska and Minnesota, the DEA Omaha Division also covers Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com

