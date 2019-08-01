A 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday after being shot by a customer at a Lincoln convenience store.  

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm, according to a spokesman for the Lincoln Police Department. 

The incident occurred about 1:40 a.m. in the Kwik Shop at 5600 Holdrege St., police said. Officers responded to a hold-up alarm and learned a 38-year-old woman, who is licensed to carry a concealed weapon, had shot someone. 

The man who was shot and a female 46-year-old Kwik Shop employee had been in an altercation just prior to the shooting, police said.

Investigators "processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence, conducted interviews, and are gathering and reviewing video surveillance," police said. Investigators also are determining whether the discharge of the firearm meets the standards outlined under state law.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

