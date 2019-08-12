Lincoln Police Cruiser

Lincoln police cited a Crete woman for child negligence after she left two children, a one-month-old baby and an 11-year-old, in a hot car while she shopped. 

Officers responded to a Kohl's at 8700 S. 28th St. after receiving a report of unattended children in a car. 

A 25-year-old woman at the scene told police she saw two children locked in a car, sweating. The temperature outside was about 86 degrees. 

The woman asked the older child, 11, to unlock the door and she removed both children and put them in her air conditioned car until police arrived. 

The mother, 29, said she was inside the store shopping for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. 

She was cited for child neglect and told about the dangers of leaving children in cars. The children were checked out at the scene and were not treated or transported to the hospital. 

Last week, a 1-year-old baby was found dead in a car in Columbus after his mother left him in the parking lot while she worked, in what police called "a tragic accident," according to news reports. 

