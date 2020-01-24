Anthony Sanchez had all of a minute to deliberate over what he was going to do during an impromptu fight outside a South Omaha restaurant and nightclub.
He pulled out a gun and fired several times, hitting one brother in the cheek and the other in the legs and torso.
The shooting killed Franco Gonzalez-Mendez, 23, and injured Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez, 22.
After a six-day trial, a Douglas County jury deliberated five hours Thursday and Friday before finding a Crete man guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and weapons charges in the July 2018 shooting.
Sanchez, 21, will be sentenced in March. He faces 25 years to life in prison.
The trial revealed just how rash and random the killing was.
The Gonzalez brothers and two others had left Guaca Maya restaurant near 33rd and L Streets, telling off-duty officers that the Sunday night crowd was “lame.”
Sanchez had just arrived with more than a handful of people from Crete, who came to Omaha for a night out.
The groups exchanged words in the parking lot, then postured toward each other. Edgar threw a punch. A mêlée ensued.
Sanchez quickly pulled a gun and a friend of the Gonzalez brothers’ grabbed him by the arms, causing the gun to spill to the parking lot. Sanchez slipped free. Gonzalez’s friend had to make a life-or-death decision: sprint for the gun or for help.
He went for help. As he arrived to the off-duty officers, he heard several shots. Upon return to the parking lot, he found one brother dying and the other bleeding from the face.
Left behind in the parking lot was a cellphone that police traced to acquaintances of Sanchez’s. Tests on a shirt ripped free during the fight revealed Sanchez’s DNA.
Sanchez was the only one who displayed a weapon, prosecutors Molly Keane and Shawn Hagerty told jurors.
A Crete couple told authorities that Sanchez rode back to Crete without a shirt on. During the course of the car ride, he admitted firing the gun and warned the couple against talking to law enforcement.
