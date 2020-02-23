LINCOLN — Two Sarpy County leaders are making it clear that they don’t want the suburban Omaha county to become the site of a new state prison.
“It just wouldn’t make any sense to build a large maximum security prison in the fastest growing and among the most populated counties in the state, where the unemployment rate is less than 3%,” said Don Kelly of Papillion, chairman of the Sarpy County Board.
Kelly, as well as fellow board member Jim Warren of Gretna, said that Sarpy County is building a new County Jail costing upward of $70 million and creating mental health programs because, they say, the state hasn’t taken adequate action to address its prison overcrowding problem.
“I hope the idea of building a new prison facility is sincere. The state has been kicking the prison overpopulation problem down the road to counties for too long,” Kelly said.
State prison officials said no decision has been made about where a new state prison would be located; a site somewhere between Omaha and Lincoln was just a possibility initially put forward.
But they’ve also said that any new prison would be built in a community that has the population, and medical and judicial services, needed to support it.
