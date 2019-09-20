Council Bluffs police headquarters

Council Bluffs police are investigating allegations of assault involving a College View Elementary School teacher and a 10-year-old student, a spokeswoman for the school district said Friday.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Council Bluffs Community School District by the student and the student’s parent, said Diane Ostrowski, the school district’s chief communications officer.

An investigation was immediately initiated, and the teacher was placed on leave. The parent also contacted the police, Ostrowski said. Police confirmed that they are investigating.

The student remains enrolled at the school, Ostrowski said.

