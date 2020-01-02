Council Bluffs police confiscated about 1,500 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $4.5 million during a traffic stop.
Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers stopped a 2016 Penske box truck for speeding on eastbound Interstate 80. After issuing the driver a citation, a Bluffs police service dog detected the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. The subsequent search uncovered 61 cardboard boxes containing the pot.
The driver, a 35-year-old Los Angeles man, was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver marijuana over 100 kilograms/under 1,000 kilograms and possession of drug paraphernalia.
