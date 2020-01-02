Lots of pot

A Council Bluffs police service dog detected the smell of pot in a truck stopped Monday on Interstate 80. These 61 boxes contained 1,500 pounds of marijuana, police said.

Council Bluffs police confiscated about 1,500 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $4.5 million during a traffic stop.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers stopped a 2016 Penske box truck for speeding on eastbound Interstate 80. After issuing the driver a citation, a Bluffs police service dog detected the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. The subsequent search uncovered 61 cardboard boxes containing the pot.

The driver, a 35-year-old Los Angeles man, was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver marijuana over 100 kilograms/under 1,000 kilograms and possession of drug paraphernalia.

