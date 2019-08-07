A Council Bluffs police officer shot and killed a man early Wednesday as the man pointed a gun at a female in the pickup truck he was driving.

Later Wednesday, authorities found the body of a 51-year-old man inside a home about 2½ miles away from where the shooting occurred. Officials say the two incidents are connected.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. northeast of Council Bluffs on Indian Hills Road, southwest of Iowa Western Community College.

Officers had been searching for a green 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck whose driver had fired at a Pottawattamie County sheriff’s deputy when he attempted a traffic stop.

The pickup was southbound on Railroad Avenue entering Council Bluffs when it was spotted by police, officials said.

Shots were fired out of the pickup at three pursuing officers, police said. One marked police SUV was struck by the gunfire before the pickup left Railroad Avenue and turned onto Indian Hills Drive, where it crashed about 2:40 a.m., landing on its side.

Several officers surrounded the pickup, which was occupied by the driver and a female passenger. Police said the driver was holding two firearms, one pointed at the female and the other in the directions of the officers.

Officers attempted to convince the driver to put down his weapons and to surrender, but he refused. An officer at the scene fired one round at the driver, striking him in the head and killing him.

The identities of the officer, the deceased men and the female were not immediately released.

The female was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for a precautionary exam.

The incident began at approximately 2:15 a.m., when the deputy tried to stop the pickup in the area of 205th Street and Juniper Road. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

No officers or deputies were injured during the pursuits or at the shooting scene.

About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bluffs officers and Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputies went to a home on Yellow Pole Road — northeast of Iowa Western Community College — for a call of a person down. They found the 51-year-old man. Police say his identity won't be released until after relatives have been notified. Police say they will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting is being investigated by the State of Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

