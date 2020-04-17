A Council Bluffs man was taken into custody Friday in connection with a shooting that injured a woman.

Robert Brokman, 43, was caught during a traffic stop in Council Bluffs. 

Brokman is accused of firing shots shortly after 2 a.m. Monday near the 700 block of South 32nd Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman with minor injuries and four shotgun shell casings at the scene.

Bluffs police said he was thought to be in a maroon or purple Mercedes SUV. Omaha police later found the vehicle near 66th Street and Western Avenue, but they didn't find Brokman.

