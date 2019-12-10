COUNCIL BLUFFS — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his grandmother.
Jacob Heyer, 30, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge Monday in a deal reached a day before the case was to go to trial, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office. Heyer had faced a charge of first-degree murder and the possibility of life in prison if convicted.
Heyer was arrested in August 2018 after he assaulted his grandmother, Karen Fort, 71. Fort died that September from her injuries.
On the evening of Aug. 27, 2018, Council Bluffs police officers responded to a home near North 22nd Street and Avenue K.
Police said Heyer was standing on a neighbor’s porch across the street with blood on his face and bleeding cuts on his knuckles and stomach.
Officers reported they observed “a large amount of blood all over the living room carpet and drips of blood leading down the hallway.”
Heyer’s grandfather told police that Heyer said his grandmother had tried to kill him. Heyer’s grandfather said he tried to dial 911, but Heyer tried to take his phone away before he ran across the street.
According to court records, Heyer’s grandfather had a protection order against Heyer. Fort had numerous broken bones in her face and many other injuries.
Heyer had previously been arrested for violating a protection order between himself and his grandfather in 2015.
Heyer will spend a minimum of 35 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole.
County Attorney Matt Wilber said Fort’s husband was “grateful” that the matter was resolved in a deal and that he didn’t have to through a trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.