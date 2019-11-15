A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for witness tampering and retaliation. 

Javon Joshua Jennings, 24, was sentenced on Tuesday to 57 months in prison on one count of tampering with a witness and one count of retaliating against a witness. 

Javon Jennings

The time will be served consecutively to the 50-year state prison sentence Jennings is currently serving on counts of child endangerment causing death and involuntary manslaughter. Jennings was convicted in February in connection with the death of 16-month-old Jazlynn Harshbarger, who was died of blunt-force trauma and suffered internal bleeding, a lacerated liver and a fractured femur.

Concerning the tampering case, an inmate at the Pottawattamie County Jail was given a subpoena by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in April 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the southern district of Iowa said in a press release. That inmate talked to his family over the phone about the subpoena and other inmates heard the conversation. Soon after, Jennings assaulted that inmate several times, the U.S Attorney's Office said. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

