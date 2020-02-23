A Council Bluffs man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of William Josephtong Dut, whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a Bluffs alley.
Dubol Koat, 36, was convicted last week, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office.
Dut, 35, was found dead and wrapped in a sheet near South Ninth Street and Second Avenue on Oct. 28. Koat and Dut were roommates and co-workers at the time, according to Council Bluffs police.
At the time of his death, Dut was saving money to visit his mother in South Sudan, whom he hadn't seem in almost 30 years, a cousin said. He had also been planning to move out of the place he was sharing with Koat.
David Kang of Ames, Iowa, his cousin, described Dut as a kind man.
“He liked to help people a lot,” he said.
After his death, a friend posted this of Dut on Facebook: “This news absolutely breaks my heart. I will miss hearing your ‘see you tomorrow best friend’ everyday when you get off work.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.