A Council Bluffs man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of William Josephtong Dut, whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a Bluffs alley.

Dubol Koat, 36, was convicted last week, according to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office.

Dut, 35, was found dead and wrapped in a sheet near South Ninth Street and Second Avenue on Oct. 28. Koat and Dut were roommates and co-workers at the time, according to Council Bluffs police.

At the time of his death, Dut was saving money to visit his mother in South Sudan, whom he hadn't seem in almost 30 years, a cousin said. He had also been planning to move out of the place he was sharing with Koat.

David Kang of Ames, Iowa, his cousin, described Dut as a kind man.

“He liked to help people a lot,” he said.

After his death, a friend posted this of Dut on Facebook: “This news absolutely breaks my heart. I will miss hearing your ‘see you tomorrow best friend’ everyday when you get off work.”

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started