A 26-year-old Council Bluffs man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday after he allegedly fired a handgun at an occupied vehicle.
Officers were called to the Sherwood Apartments near the Iowa Western Community College campus about 7:30 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots. Police found a man lying in a creek bed and a gun nearby.
Investigators determined that the man had fired several rounds at an occupied vehicle, striking it once. The people in the vehicle told police they didn't know the shooter, who also allegedly threatened another motorist.
The man was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital before being taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail, where he also was arrested on suspicion of first-degree harassment.
