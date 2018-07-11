A 22-year-old Council Bluffs man now faces a murder charge in connection with the April death of a 16-month-old girl.
Javon Joshua Jennings has been charged with first-degree murder.
Police found Jazlynn Harshbarger unresponsive the morning of April 19 in an apartment on the 800 block of Second Avenue in Council Bluffs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jennings was in the Pottawattamie County Jail on a charge of child endangerment in connection with the child’s death when he was charged with murder.
A police press release did not explain why the charge was upgraded. But after her death they had said that the incident remained under investigation, and investigators were awaiting final autopsy results.
According to Council Bluffs Police, Jennings was the sole caretaker of the girl when her left leg was broken in the hours before her death.
