A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of an Omaha man who was reported missing in January 2019.
Dalton Dukes, of Council Bluffs, was charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder and firearms charges in the slaying of Joseph Hellman.
Hellman, 37, was considered a missing person on Feb. 21, 2019, when Council Bluffs police told Omaha police that he last had been seen in Omaha.
The Omaha police homicide unit began investigating and determined Hellman had died Jan. 29, 2019 under suspicious circumstances and foul play was involved.
A police report says Hellman was killed at 3913 Fort St. The first-degree murder charge indicates that the killing was carried out during a robbery.
Police weren't able to officially classify Hellman's death as a homicide until December.
Omaha Police Capt. Steve Cerveny said then that the public was not in danger. Dukes had been in custody in the Pottawattamie County Jail on drug-related charges, Cerveny said.
Detectives had identified Dukes as a suspect in the killing early on in the investigation, Cerveny said.
The warrant was issued for Dukes' arrest last week. He was taken into custody Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
