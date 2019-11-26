A 36-year-old Council Bluffs man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his roommate.
Dubol Koat is accused in the slaying of William Josephtong Dut, 35. Koat and Dut were roommates and co-workers, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
Police are trying to determine if Koat was the only party involved in the Dut's death. Officers found Dut’s body wrapped in a sheet near South Ninth Street and Second Avenue on Oct. 29.
An autopsy has been completed, but police have not released the results or identified the cause of death.
Dut was saving money to visit his mother in South Sudan, said a cousin, David Kang of Ames, Iowa. Dut hadn’t seen his mother in almost 30 years, Kang said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 712-328-STOP or call detectives at 712-890-5119.
