Council Bluffs police arrested a 41-year-old man Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing. 

Jerome Daniels of Council Bluffs was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail after an interview at police headquarters. Daniels is accused of stabbing Alex Fichter, 24, of Council Bluffs twice in the chest shortly after midnight. 

Police said the men are acquaintances and were arguing in a home near 17th Street and Avenue D.

Fichter was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

