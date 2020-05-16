A 55-year-old Council Bluffs man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Highway 75, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were advised of a vehicle being driven recklessly on Highway 75 just before 11:40 a.m. on Friday. A Cass County sheriff's deputy located the vehicle, a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria, in the area of Highway 75 and East McKelvie Road.

The driver stopped momentarily when deputies attempted a traffic stop, but then fled northbound on Highway 75. Deputies pursued the vehicle, which reached speeds up to 130 miles per hour. 

The driver didn't slow down when exiting the highway on Bay Road, causing the car to go down an embankment and stop in a ditch. 

The driver was treated at the scene for a possible head injury, but refused to be taken to a hospital. 

He was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence, willful reckless driving, fictitious license plates, open container and other offenses. He was taken to the Cass County Jail.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email