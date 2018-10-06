A Council Bluffs man faces several charges after police said he repeatedly threatened to kill the city’s mayor and other city employees, according to court records.
Chase Points, 33, is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail. He is charged with two counts of first-degree harassment, assault and disorderly conduct in a place of business.
According to Council Bluffs police, an officer was dispatched to Mayor Matt Walsh’s office at City Hall, 209 Pearl St., on Wednesday morning because of a disturbance.
As the officer walked into Walsh’s office, he heard a man later identified as Points yelling, “You mother (expletive) ... you stole my life and my identity!”
The officer escorted Points into the hallway. After being checked for weapons, Points refused to answer the officer’s questions as to why he was upset with Walsh.
Points was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
After a records check, the officer learned Points was being sought on a warrant for his arrest for harassment and assault at City Hall on Sept. 27.
Thursday, Walsh said Points is a man going through hard times. He said he hopes Points can get the help he needs.
Points’ next hearing is today.
Better watch this one....
