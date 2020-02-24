A 30-year-old man with prior felony convictions will be going back to prison for six years and five months for buying a vehicle with counterfeit money and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

Coldy D. Hackworth of Council Bluffs was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha. 

He was ordered to pay $900 in restitution. That's the amount Hackworth paid for a 1995 Chevy Tahoe K1500 in May. He bought the SUV with nine fake $100 dollar bills.

In June, he was stopped while riding around with someone, and police found drug paraphernalia, fake currency and a gun in the vehicle. At the time, he was an eight-time convicted felon and was out on bail awaiting sentencing for an assault conviction. Hackworth acknowledged that he knew about the gun.

There is no parole in the federal system. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started