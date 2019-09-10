A chemical dependency supervisor with the Department of Corrections has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of an inmate and unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Bridget Matson, 41, was arrested Tuesday by the Nebraska State Patrol, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Matson had been employed at the McCook Work Ethic Camp, a 200-bed facility for men, since 2011. She has resigned her position.

“Whether it has to do with conveying contraband to an inmate or establishing a personal relationship, high standards for behavior are there for a reason,” Corrections Director Scott Frakes said in a statement Tuesday. “Failure to behave in a strictly professional manner puts the safety and security of our facilities in jeopardy. It is not acceptable.”

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

