A convicted murderer died Saturday at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln from injuries he received in an assault this month at the state prison in Tecumseh. 

Anthony D. Davis, 40, died at approximately 7 p.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He was being treated for injuries received in a Sept. 16 assault by another inmate, whose name was not released pending completion of an investigation. 

Anthony D. Davis

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will also conduct an investigation.

Davis began a life sentence on May 6, 2014 for three counts of first degree murder and three counts of using a weapon to commit a felony. He was convicted in Douglas County.

Davis and Timothy “Mont” Britt were convicted of the July 9, 2012, shootings of Miguel Avalos, 44, and sons Miguel Avalos Jr., 18, and Jose Avalos, 16, in their Omaha home near Ninth and Bancroft Streets. Witnesses said the shootings occurred during a robbery. 

Britt and Davis were found guilty under the state’s felony murder rule, which holds accomplices accountable if somebody dies in the commission of a crime such as robbery.

