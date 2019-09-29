A convicted murderer died Saturday at Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln from injuries he suffered in an assault this month at the state prison in Tecumseh.
Anthony D. Davis, 40, died about 7 p.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was being treated for injuries he suffered in a Sept. 16 assault by another inmate, whose name was not released pending completion of an investigation.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the death. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the department's custody, a grand jury will also conduct an investigation.
Davis and Timothy “Mont” Britt were convicted of the July 9, 2012, shootings of Miguel Avalos, 44, and sons Miguel Avalos Jr., 18, and Jose Avalos, 16, in their Omaha home near Ninth and Bancroft Streets. Witnesses said the shootings occurred during a robbery.
Britt and Davis were found guilty under the state’s felony murder rule, which holds accomplices accountable if somebody dies in the commission of a felony.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
1 of 12
ANTHONY GARCIA
Crime: 2008 murders of 11-year-old Thomas Hunter and 57-year-old Shirlee Sherman, and 2013 murders of 65-year-old Dr. Roger Brumback and 65-year-old Mary Brumback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.