BEATRICE, Neb. — In the initial days after Peru State College student Tyler Thomas disappeared, Joshua Keadle asked two of his college classmates to lie about his whereabouts on that chilly December night.
If anyone asks, he told classmates, tell them that I was with you.
Whether it was an attempt to create an alibi for murder, an alibi for an accidental death or something else will be up to a jury to decide.
Keadle, now 38 and serving time in prison for a sexual assault unrelated to the case, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Thomas, a 19-year-old graduate of Omaha Bryan High School.
Thomas disappeared in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2010. Keadle, a fellow Peru State student, was the last person to see her alive. Her body was never found.
He initially told investigators that he didn't have any contact with Thomas that night but later admitted — after being confronted with cellphone data — that he had picked up an intoxicated Thomas as she walked near campus, then drove her to a boat launch on the nearby Missouri River.
His story: She wanted a ride to Omaha, so he agreed, if she performed a sex act. Later, though, she got angry, and threatened to accuse him of rape. An argument and hand fighting ensued. He said he eventually left Thomas behind in the dark, along the river.
But prosecutors say he was responsible for her death. A jail cellmate is expected to testify later in the trial that Keadle admitted that.
Monday marked the start of the second week of what's expected to be a three-week trial before District Judge Rick Schreiner and a jury of eight women and four men.
Most of the testimony focused on what happened the night Thomas disappeared and the frantic search of nearby woodlands that ensued.
Keadle, according to those who testified, had driven to Nebraska City with three other students to watch a "Harry Potter" movie. Just before arriving back at their dorms, they saw Thomas, who appeared to be intoxicated and stumbling after a night of college parties. She was walking toward the dorms without a coat on the cold night.
But when one of the students asked if they should stop and help her, another person in the car, Jerica Benavide, said "no." She didn't get along with Thomas, she testified.
When the group returned to the dorm, Keadle broke off from the others, saying he was sick and needed to use the bathroom.
Friends of Thomas said that later that night, they became concerned after receiving a text from Thomas saying she was lost.
Chloe Courtier counted 44 calls or texts she sent to Thomas' cellphone from that point until 5:30 a.m. None were answered, she said, and most went straight to voicemail.
Jacob Aguirre, one of the students who went to the movie, said that later that morning, Keadle told him that if anyone asked, "tell them I was with you all last night."
A couple days after the disappearance, Keadle also asked another student, Seth Sejkora, to tell authorities, if asked, that "he was with me that night."
Sejkora said the request "caught me off guard" because he had left campus about 2 p.m. that day — long before "that night" — to visit his girlfriend in Lincoln.
What are you talking about, Sejkora said he asked Keadle.
Thomas, the captain of a newly formed dance team at Peru State, had a dorm room across the hall from the suite occupied by Keadle and five other male students. She regularly went to Keadle's suite to visit a former boyfriend, according to testimony Monday. But she didn't "get along" with Keadle, fellow students said.
A Nemaha County deputy sheriff, Casey Moyer, testified that he took the initial written statement from Keadle about his whereabouts on the night of Thomas' disappearance. Keadle wrote that he had only seen her walking across campus about 1:15 a.m. "There was a guy walking towards her," his statement said.
The deputy said Keadle expressed dismay.
"Why am I getting questioned and no one else is?" he said, according to Moyer. "There were already rumors going around about him (Keadle)."
Later, the deputy said, Keadle offered that "Tyler Thomas was in Omaha and she's fine."
Also testifying Monday was another classmate, Jason Rodriguez, who said that Keadle, just after Thomas disappeared, asked him to hold onto a gun he owned. No evidence has been submitted indicating that a gun was involved in Thomas' disappearance.
Keadle’s court-appointed attorneys have said there’s no evidence that a murder was committed and no evidence to prove what happened to Thomas. They suggest that she was upset that night and might have wanted to take her own life, or was so intoxicated that she might have fallen into the river, dying accidentally.
Keadle wasn’t charged in connection with Thomas' disappearance until 2017. By then, he was nearing parole eligibility for a 15- to 20-year sentence for sexually assaulting a teen in Fremont.
Prior to that, the Thomas family won a wrongful death lawsuit against Keadle. A Nemaha County jury awarded the family $2.6 billion.
