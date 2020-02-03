BEATRICE, Neb. — The morning after Peru State College student Tyler Thomas disappeared, Joshua Keadle asked a classmate to lie for him.
“If anyone asks, can you tell them I was with you all last night?” Keadle asked, according to Jacob Aguirre, a classmate at Peru State in December 2010.
Aguirre and other students said they weren't with Keadle for the entire evening on the night of Thomas' disappearance. They said that after Keadle and three others returned from watching a Harry Potter movie, Keadle broke off from the others, who went and smoked marijuana at the college baseball field.
Aguirre's testimony Monday came as the second week began in Keadle's trial. He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Thomas.
Prosecutors allege Keadle picked up Thomas near the Peru State campus after midnight on Dec. 3, 2010, and drove to a boat launch on the Missouri River.
Thomas was never seen again, and a prosecutor said the only explanation is that she’s dead and Keadle is responsible.
Keadle’s court appointed attorneys, meanwhile, said there’s no evidence a murder was committed. They suggest that Thomas, a 19-year-old graduate from Omaha Bryan High School, was upset that night and might have wanted to take her own life, or was so intoxicated that she might have fallen into the river, dying accidentally.
Keadle initially denied meeting up with Thomas the night she disappeared. But later he told investigators that they went to the river and she had performed a sex act in exchange for a ride to Omaha.
An argument ensued, he said, and she threatened to accuse him of rape. Keadle said he drove away, leaving her behind.
Also testifying on Monday was another classmate, Jason Rodriguez, who said that Keadle, just after Thomas disappeared, asked him to hold onto a gun he owned. No evidence has been submitted indicating a gun was involved in Thomas' disappearance.
