A 2-year-old child with bullet wounds was brought to an Omaha police station Sunday evening, according to police.

The girl was brought to the Northeast Precinct, 4316 N. 30th St., shortly after 7:30 p.m., Lt. Nick Muller said.

Suspects are being sought, he said.

A few minutes before the girl’s arrival at the station, the department’s Shotspotter network detected gunshots at 5385 N. 27th Ave. The department also received several calls of gunshots.

The child was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

