A Cass County woman has been arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty after sheriff's deputies determined that she fatally shot her boyfriend's dog.
The 50-year-old woman also was arrested on suspicion of use of a firearm to commit a felony, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on its website.
Deputies were called to a home in rural Eagle, Nebraska, about 8 a.m. Saturday to check on the well-being of pets. A 51-year-old man told deputies his girlfriend had threatened to shoot his dog while he was away from home.
Deputies went to the home and found blood in a vehicle parked at the residence. They also located 9 mm shell casings on the ground and a blood trail leading away from a shed where the dog was kept.
The woman initially said the dog ran away, but later told deputies that she had shot it during the night because of its poor health. Deputies later learned the dog had been in good health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.