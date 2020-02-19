A Cass County man who was shot by deputies in a confrontation with them last month has been charged with multiple felonies.

Paul Warner had been suicidal at the time of the confrontation, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Charges against him include terroristic threats, use of a firearm in a felony, attempted assault of an officer, strangulation and felony child abuse, according to court documents.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Warner's wife called authorities after her husband attempted suicide then left the house. Deputies came to the home and while they were speaking to Warner's wife on the porch, Warner came out the front door firing a pistol, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The home is on the south side of the Platte River between Louisville and Plattsmouth.

The deputies were not injured. They were placed on administrative leave and the Nebraska State Patrol is handling the investigation.

