A Cass County man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site.
The driver, a 39-year-old man from rural Murray, called the Cass County 911 center just after 5:30 a.m. Friday and said he had obtained a bulldozer and was en route to Omaha to protest and deliver a message to the world about corruption and false information that he said the news media and the government are communicating.
The man warned everyone to stay out of his way, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 6:55 a.m. and told that a bulldozer was driving in the grass shoulder off northbound U.S. Highway 75 near Rock Bluff Road.
Deputies tried to make contact with the man as he drove near the Plattsmouth Airport, but they weren’t successful, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man had fortified the inside of the bulldozer to protect himself and complicate efforts to get into the cab.
Authorities diverted the bulldozer onto a county roadway and reached the man on his cellphone, where they convinced him to stop and get out of the bulldozer, which had been stolen from a construction project in Murray.
The man was arrested in a soybean field about a half-mile south of Waverly Road near Highway 75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.