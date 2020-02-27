A Louisville man who was shot by deputies in a confrontation at his home last month was ordered held on $1 million bail Thursday.
Paul Warner, 37, had been suicidal at the time of the Jan. 22 confrontation, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Charges against Warner include making terroristic threats, use of a firearm in a felony, attempted assault of an officer, strangulation and felony child abuse.
Warner must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $100,000, to be released from custody.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Warner’s wife called authorities after her husband attempted suicide and then left the house.
Deputies went to the home, and as they were speaking to Warner’s wife on the porch, Warner came out the front door firing a pistol, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The home is on the south side of the Platte River between Louisville and Plattsmouth.
According to a protection order granted to Warner’s wife, he was shot four times by deputies. She also wrote that earlier, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Warner had tried to kill her, their son and a family friend.
“He used physical force and said he was told by God that he needed to kill us,” she wrote.
The deputies were not injured. The Nebraska State Patrol is handling the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.