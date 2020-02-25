LINCOLN — A prison caseworker who was brutally assaulted Saturday by an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln is in critical condition, and supporters are asking the public for financial help.
The caseworker, who was knocked unconscious and sprayed with a canister of pepper spray, was identified as Santino Akot by the union that represents security staff with the Department of Correctional Services.
A niece of Akot, in a post on Facebook, blamed “understaffing and overcrowding” for the assault.
“And unfortunately things like this have more potential to happen,” said the niece, Adong Akot.
A request for comment from state corrections officials was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon. Monday night, State Corrections Director Scott Frakes called the attack “particularly brutal and unprovoked.” State Pen Warden Michele Wilhelm said that such assaults happen in prisons and are “impossible to anticipate.”
Two days of cell searches were ordered in the wake of the assault; the Nebraska State Patrol helped with those searches.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Akot, who is the father and supporter of a wife and five children who live in Uganda, including a newborn, according to a press release from the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88. More than $11,000 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon.
“He is receiving intensive care and we are appreciative of the efforts of his medical team. We are hopeful that his condition will continue to improve,” the union’s release said.
Akot’s niece, on Facebook, said her uncle was attacked as he was ending his shift. He was hit repeatedly in the head until he was unconscious, then sprayed with pepper spray and then beaten with the can, the post said.
Akot was one of the Lost Boys of Sudan, displaced during ethnic fighting in that country, his niece wrote.
A second caseworker who rushed to help Akot was struck several times in the head with the pepper spray canister, according to the union, suffering multiple lacerations.
