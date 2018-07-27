Carey Dean Moore's execution time announced by Nebraska Department of Corrections

A morning execution has been set for Carey Dean Moore, Nebraska's longest serving inmate on death row.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Friday that the execution by lethal injection will occur at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14.
The execution will take place at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln. The department said it will carry out the execution in accordance with Nebraska law.
State law allows three witnesses to attend the execution on Moore's behalf and one member of the clergy. Up to three witnesses will be allowed to attend on behalf of the victims' families.
Corrections Director Scott Frakes may designate up to six more people to witness the execution, including two witnesses who must be members of the media.
Moore, 60, shot Omaha cabdrivers Maynard Helgeland and Reuel Van Ness five days apart in 1979. He was sentenced to death in 1980 and has served more time than any of Nebraska’s other 11 death row inmates.
The execution warrant says the Corrections Department shall carry out the sentence by “administering to appellant, Carey Dean Moore, an intravenous injection of substance or substances in a quantity sufficient to cause death, as provided by law.”
Prison officials announced late last year that they had obtained lethal injection drugs to carry out executions. The four-drug combination, which includes the powerful opioid fentanyl, has never been used in an execution by any state.
One of the state’s drugs is set to expire at the end of August. The attorney general had asked the Supreme Court to set the date on July 10, citing concerns about the drug expiring.
Robert Williams was the last person executed in Nebraska in 1997. Nebraska prison officials opted for a daylight execution for Williams hoping to avoid the raucous party atmosphere that occurred during the executions of Harold Lamont Otey in 1994 and John Joubert in 1996.
Former Corrections Director Harold Clarke said in 1997 that prison officials wanted to avoid having people leave the bar and then come to the prison to engage "in a party atmosphere."
The crowd that showed up outside the prison for Williams' execution was smaller and more subdued than during Otey's execution which attracted a crowd of more than 1,000.
CAREY DEAN MOORE
Crime: Handgun killings of Omaha cabdrivers Reuel Van Ness Jr. and Maynard Helgeland five days apart in August 1979.
