KEARNEY, Neb. — A California man wanted in connection with a Sept. 20 collision that killed three men near a construction zone on Interstate 80 near Gibbon is in custody.

Kenneth Kratt, 34, remained at the Madera County Department of Corrections in California on Monday after his arrest Friday. He will be extradited to Nebraska, where he faces three charges of felony manslaughter in Buffalo County in connection with the unintentional deaths of Ryan Vanicek, 37, of Schuyler, and Daniel Seelhoff, 50, and Scott Gaylord, 54, both of Lincoln.

Kratt is accused of reckless and willful reckless driving.

Kratt was driving a 2020 Peterbilt semitrailer 75 mph to 78 mph in the construction zone with a posted speed limit of 65 mph, according to crash investigators. The semi first hit the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Vanicek that had slowed for traffic. The resulting chain-reaction crashes caused the deaths of Vanicek and Seelhoff, both occupants of the Silverado, which caught fire.

The third fatality occurred when Kratt’s semi hit the rear of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Gaylord, causing it to go under the trailer of a 2019 Volvo semi.

Seven vehicles — the Peterbilt, Silverado, Equinox, Volvo, a 2010 Ford pickup, a 2007 Toyota Camry and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala — were involved in the crash.

Three other people were injured in the crash, but the injuries were not life-threatening. Kratt wasn’t seriously injured.

