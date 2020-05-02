A Council Bluffs police officer shot an Omaha man who stole a gas can from a gas station and shot at the police officer Saturday morning, according to authorities. 

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a Council Bluffs police officer arrived at Bucky's gas station located at 3434 Nebraska Ave. at 8 a.m. when he was informed by a Bucky's employee about a man who stole a gas can from the business. The officer confronted, Jimmy J. Carr, 34, at the front of the gas station when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired toward the officer, according to the department. The officer was not hit by gunfire and returned fire, shooting the suspect, authorities said. 

Carr was struck in the left hip area and was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, authorities said. No one else was injured. Carr was arrested later. 

The department said the police officer’s name will be released at a later time. 

The department asked anyone with information who was in the area at the time to contact the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

