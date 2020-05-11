A break-in last week at the Millard Islamic Foundation near 144th and Q Streets resulted in the loss of $2,300 in electronic equipment.
The burglary, reported Thursday, is thought to have occurred sometime overnight on May 4-5, according to an Omaha Police Department report. The break-in occurred during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, when no activities are held in the building.
"Everything is shut down, so it's demoralizing that we can't even congregate during Ramadan," Imam Samyr El-Refaie said. "To put the cherry on top, you have somebody come in to rob the place. It's a big letdown."
El-Refaie said he received a phone call from one of the mosque members who told him that someone had broken through the back door of the mosque. Speakers, a microphone, a computer, other electronic equipment and a donation box were taken, El-Refaie said. The donation box didn't have any money inside.
El-Refaie's wife set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $9,200 to replace the stolen items. The money also will help replace a security camera that was broken during the burglary.
"We have had a lot of support from everybody we know," El-Refaie said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
